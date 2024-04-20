Freezing temps expected overnight for inland Wisconsin counties

Now is the time to protect any sensitive flowers and garden vegetables as temperatures in inland counties of southern Wisconsin are expected to drop below freezing tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from midnight Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday. The temperature is expected to drop as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Low temps are forecast to drop to/below 32 over inland areas after midnight tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect between 12 AM & 8 AM Sunday for all inland counties across southern WI. Bring potted plants indoors, and be sure to cover any vegetation that will remain outside. pic.twitter.com/23cIoUHSeo — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 20, 2024

Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive flowers and crops and possibly damage any unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to the National Weather Service.

Gardeners recommend protecting sensitive flowers, such as petunias and marigolds, and sensitive crops, such as tomatoes and cucumbers, by covering them with fabric, burlap or even old newspapers. They do not recommend using plastic as it can cause condensation, which can then freeze.

Frost and freeze conditions could again be possible during the middle of next week, the weather service said.

Temperatures could warm back up to 70 degrees by next weekend.

Frank Vaisvilas covers Native American issues in Wisconsin. He can be reached at fvaisvilas@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Freezing temps expected across southern Wisconsin tonight