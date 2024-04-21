Freeze watch issued overnight starting 2 a.m. Monday

National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for the Shenandoah Valley starting Monday at 2 a.m.

National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch overnight starting at 2 a.m. Monday.

WHAT: Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

WHERE: Central and northern Shenandoah Valley, Washington County Maryland, and portions of the Potomac Highlands.

WHEN: From late tonight through Monday morning.

IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Freeze watch issued for overnight Monday