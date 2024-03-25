Freestore Foodbank and Anthem partner to fight against hunger

Food insecurity − the lack of consistent access to healthy, nutritious food − is one of the most critical unmet needs in the United States. Reliable access to nutritious food is an essential part of maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle, yet 40% of households report moderate to high levels of food insecurity. Research demonstrates that hunger, health, and well-being are deeply connected. People who are food insecure are more affected than others by diet-sensitive chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

The USDA recommends half of your meals should consist of fruits and vegetables, but accessing fresh produce can be challenging for many families. With one in seven neighbors in our Tristate area at risk of hunger, we must come together to optimize equitable access to nutritious food for those facing hunger and strive to overcome the conditions causing food insecurity.

In an era marked by a convergence of challenges, from economic disparities to health crises, the issue of food insecurity stands as a reminder of the inequalities that persist in our communities. Yet, amidst these challenges, there is hope during National Nutrition Month. This hope emerges when we join forces, combine resources, expertise and compassion to tackle complex issues head-on.

When two local organizations like Freestore Foodbank and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield unite, we can make a profound impact in addressing the correlation between food insecurity and overall health. Our ongoing partnership in the community underscores a fundamental truth: the fight against hunger requires collective action and unwavering dedication. With the increasing and sustained need and the decline in government support, this partnership is more important than ever.

According to Feeding America, the rates of food insecurity in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana stand at 11.8%, 12.9% and 10.7%, respectively, surpassing the national average of 10.4%. Older Americans are particularly vulnerable, often facing fixed incomes, limited mobility and the difficult choice between purchasing food or vital medications.

With the help from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Freestore Foodbank launched Produce Pop Ups, an innovative program that offers a range of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as additional items, such as bread, to communities in need. Since its launch, the program has hosted over 500 fresh produce food pantries each year, in collaboration with community organizations, churches and schools. Anthem representatives are also on-hand to provide crucial health care information, education, outreach and support services to address the whole health of individuals, families and communities. Through our ongoing collaboration, we’ve provided an estimated 17 million pounds of produce serving nearly 250,000 families aiding in the fight against food insecurity in Greater Cincinnati and the Tristate region.

We firmly believe that proper nutrition is vital to good health. No individual should have to face hunger or lack access to nutritious food. Produce Pop Ups provide immediate access to fresh and healthy foods to our neighbors across 20 counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. We recognize that food is medicine, and by reducing barriers to food access and offering a wide variety of fresh produce, we can significantly impact the health outcomes in our community. By eliminating hunger in partnership with our community, we can create a hunger-free, healthy and thriving community.

It is crucial that we continue to harness this momentum, champion partnerships and programs that prioritize food insecurity and ensure everyone has equitable access to nourishing food. As we honor National Nutrition Month, let's recommit ourselves to fortifying communities and ensuring that all individuals have the chance to flourish, regardless of their circumstances.

Kurt Reiber is president and CEO for Freestore Foodbank. Lora Beth Hull is regional vice president of Medicare sales for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio.

