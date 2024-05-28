New freestanding ER debuts near UCF

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

HCA Florida Healthcare has opened a new $13.5 million freestanding emergency room.

The Florida division of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) opened the new facility May 22 at 1434 N. Alafaya Trail in Orlando. The 11,000-square-foot ER has 11 exam rooms as well as lab services and imaging technology like digital X-ray, CT scan and ultrasound.

HCA built the ER on the site of a former Chuy’s restaurant about two miles south of the University of Central Florida.

