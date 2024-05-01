Late Freeport fire chief to be honored during national memorial service in Maryland

Late Freeport Fire Chief Bradley Liggett will be among more than 200 firefighters honored during the 43rd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, May 4 and 5, in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Liggett, 55, of Freeport, died Jan. 8, 2022, due to complications of COVID-19.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is honoring 89 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2023 and 137 firefighters who died in 2022.

Liggett began his 30-year firefighting career in 1989 with the Beloit, Wisconsin, fire department. He advanced through the ranks and went on to serve as Beloit's fire chief for 16 years before becoming Freeport’s fire chief in 2019.

The foundation will provide live satellite feeds of a candlelight service to be held from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and a memorial service scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 5. You can watch via satellite at tinyurl.com/3pefmxem.

Those not attending Memorial Weekend can also pay tribute by participating in Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, May 1 – 5, by lighting their homes, businesses, landmarks, or fire departments with red lights.

U.S. flags will be lowered to half-staff on all federal buildings on Sunday, May 5. The public also is encouraged to lower their American flags that day to recognize the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

