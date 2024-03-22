Freedom voters will see large referendum ask on their ballot

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – Voters in Freedom will see a $62.5 million referendum question on their ballot next month.

Freedom Area Public School district administrators said they need this money for critical projects at the high/middle school building (built in 1941).

New technical education areas will support the district’s wood, metal, engineering, and robotic programs.

New spaces for students in band and choir.

Build a cafeteria and kitchen area.

The current cafeteria would become a fitness area which is larger than the current one.

Classrooms and labs would get renovated.

A new, larger greenhouse facility.

Entrances to the middle and high school would get moved to enhance security.

Upgrades to the library.

Add windows throughout the building.

Separate drop off spots for middle and high school students.

Critical infrastructure like HVAC systems would get replaced or upgraded.

If the referendum passed, fifth graders would move to the middle school to ease crowding at the elementary school.

A common theme among the projects in terms of their purpose is to provide more space to learn for students. District officials noted that the fitness center, greenhouse, and band rooms had pressing needs for larger spaces to alleviate crowding when students were in these rooms.

“To be able to provide them with more updated spaces for teaching and learning is a primary objective and what I’m most excited about,” said district administrator Jill Mussett.

She said in the elementary school because of the overcrowding they’ve had to use unconventional spaces as classrooms to accommodate students.

“This is an opportunity to invest in our community and invest in our students,” said Mussett.

The referendum would come at a cost to the taxpayers.

The estimated tax impact is $1.77 per $1,000 of property value. So a person who owns a home worth $100,000 would pay $177 in additional school taxes per year.

District administrators point out that this tax burden is less than other recent district referendums (both of which failed to pass). With the tax hike that the referendum would bring, Freedom’s total mill rate would still be lower than the statewide average.

About 30 people attended an informational session at the high school on Thursday evening. People had questions and concerns about the fifth graders coming to the middle school, whether the projects will be more expensive than projected, and the price tag on the referendum.

“Are we spending the money responsibly, that’s the biggest thing,” said Freedom resident Josh Schuh. “If the need we’re addressing is it a real need or is it a want that we can do without. I’m more leaning towards (voting) yes now after getting more facts.”

The district is doing tours of the school next Tuesday at 1 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the referendum and how it will impact the district.

“Heartwarming to see the support for the district and it certainly has led me to be hopeful of the outcome,” said Mussett.

The referendum question involving the school district will appear on the April 2 ballot.

