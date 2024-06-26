Freedom man pleads guilty to receiving child pornography

A man from Freedom pleaded guilty in federal court to receiving child pornography.

Mark Kriss, 64, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of receipt of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, officials said.

The Department of Justice said that Kriss made contact with a 14-year-old girl over an online adult dating site targeted at extramarital affairs on May 22, 2021.

He received sexually explicit photos of the minor and acknowledged responsibility for meeting the minor at a local motel to have sex with her, officials said.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29. Kriss faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

