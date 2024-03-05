Freedom man identified as deceased snowmobiler

Mar. 5—The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has identified the man who died while snowmobiling in Pittsburg last Friday after he stopped breathing.

Mark Lamothe, 64, of Freedom, died after other riders called 911 and performed CPR.

"Life saving measures continued for over an hour, but were unsuccessful," Fish and Game said in a news release. Lamothe was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 3 p.m.

About 1:45 p.m., other riders said, Lamothe was seen tipping his snowmobile on its side after having some difficulty navigating a turn at slow speed.

Investigators believe that Lamothe likely suffered a medical emergency and are working with the Medical Examiner's Office.