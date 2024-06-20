Freedom double homicide leads to possible prostitution ring

FREEDOM, Okla. (KFOR) – Recent arrests have brought new details and a possible connection to prostitution in the April double homicide in Freedom.

“I’m shocked,” said Mark Kinkle, Pastor of Freedom Christian Church. He talked to KFOR Wednesday about the news, and what he called disturbing details.

Three people were arrested in April for shooting and killing 70-year-old Gary Bradt and 19-year-old Timothy Wilcox.

First reported by the Alva Review-Courier, arrest warrants came out following a separate case regarding prostitution for Nicholas Potter and Mia Davis.

Those arrests led to information that Bradt allegedly paid for sex and sexual videos featuring Davis at one point.

Those three arrested originally after the murders were Elijah Mann, Christopher Padilla, and 17-year-old Catelynne Gorre. Then another case with some connections came around a month later.

Davis and Potter were arrested on conspiracy to commit a crime and engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church.

The reporting stated that Mann told police that he and Davis were associated with Bradt due to a sex-for-hire situation. Along with that came the allegations that Bradt bought sexual videos featuring Davis.

In all the reporting it is made clear that Timothy Wilcox had no connection to any of the crimes.

At one point around 24 hours before the murder the details report that Potter had texted Davis, seemingly upset that he hadn’t received money.

The reporting found that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent investigating made a connection between the double homicide and these arrests regarding prostitution.

Text messages between Potter and Davis allegedly detailed their conversation with Potter that he had been seemingly upset that he hadn’t been paid yet.

Less than 24 hours after those messages, Bradt and Wilcox were found dead.

Davis is charged with some of the actions of the murder suspects because of video evidence showing the group together among other alleged actions.

“I think he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Kinkle. “He was the kind of guy that would smile at you and immediately smile back. That’s just his personality. So it was a great shock and a loss for that to have happened to someone innocent.”

Kinkle led the town in a prayer vigil the night of the murders and said that the town was grieving and still is.

“Yeah Bradt went to my church but we were shocked when we heard that,” said Kinkle.

Kinkle said that Wilcox and Bradt had at one point attended his church.

“I mean, you can look back and go, well, maybe that was what that was about. You know, some comments or something he made, but nothing like that,” said Kinkle. “But never what we found out.”

Potter was arrested soon after his arrest warrant came out and Davis has since bailed out of jail.

KFOR contacted OSBI and other agencies investigating the case but they were out because of Juneteenth.

This is still an open investigation and more details will more than likely come.

