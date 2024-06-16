Freedom Caucus member takes unprecedented step backing chair’s challenger

A member of the House Freedom Caucus is taking an unprecedented step to endorse the primary challenger fighting to unseat the ultra conservative group’s chair.

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) is endorsing John McGuire, a state senator who is in a highly watched race against Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), McGuire’s campaign first shared with POLITICO.

"I love this country with a soldier’s passion. I’ve served in Congress since 2016, and we need reinforcements to help Make America Great Again. I’m happy to join President Trump by supporting and endorsing John McGuire for Congress,” Davidson said in a statement, describing McGuire as conservative, effective and someone who will drain the swamp.

Davidson’s decision is sure to send shock waves across the House GOP. But even more, his decision to back McGuire will be seen as a grand betrayal by the right-wing group that is meticulous about appearing united publicly, even amid internal divisions.

When asked this week if it would be embarrassing for the Freedom Caucus if Good lost his race, Davidson told POLITICO: “I'm sure he would be embarrassed that he lost.”

The race for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District has attracted national attention, with former President Donald Trump backing McGuire over Good — who had initially endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis before switching to Trump when the Florida governor dropped out of the presidential primary contest. But that wasn’t enough for Trump, who has attacked Good as being bad for Virginia and a backstabber.

Good, meanwhile, argues that his critics have lied to the ex-president about his record and turned Trump against him.

As GOP colleagues within Good’s own party have stacked up against him, including some he personally tried to unseat, the Virginia rabble-rouser has heavily leaned on members of the Freedom Caucus to show their support in his race.

On Friday, three Freedom Caucus members — Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas), Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) — joined Good for a campaign event in Louisa County, Virginia, where almost all touted their membership in the group.

“My question to members of the Republican Congress who aren't in the Freedom Caucus is why?” Roy said to the crowd.

There were signs Davidson didn’t agree with Good’s leadership as the Freedom Caucus board voted to name Good as their next chair last December.

During that time, Davidson sent a letter to the group’s board informing them he intended to step down from his spot on the leadership team as he also announced his opposition to Good’s campaign for the top spot.

“I ask that we consider how to best increase our influence while preserving our power to move policy in the right direction. I strongly feel that Bob Good as Chairman will impair that objective,” Davidson wrote in the letter.

While Good was among one of the eight members who voted to remove former Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the gavel, Davidson was one of the members who spoke in favor of McCarthy during his January speakership fight.

And when it comes to Trump, allies of Good also argue there have been times in the past when Trump has attacked the Freedom Caucus over policy disagreement, but that Trump has come to see the group’s members as his biggest defenders. Still, Trump has never been so personal as to actively campaign against one of its members — let alone its leader.

Trump is slated to participate in a tele-town hall for McGuire on Monday night, POLITICO first reported.