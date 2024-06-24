Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good lost his primary but the fight may not be over

State Sen. John McGuire has declared victory in Virginia's Fifth Congressional District primary after a fiercely fought race and a vote count that nearly extended into a second week.

McGuire beat his opponent, Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good by 373 votes.

The incumbent Rep. Good had come out against certifying the election results before the count concluded on Monday after casting doubt on the safety and security of elections in the Fifth District. The Virginia Board of Elections will certify the election on July 2.

The ordeal and the long wait for results caused a collective feeling of unease among Fifth District voters, who were attempting to recover from a nasty primary full of in-fighting among Republicans after election day. Cardinal News was first to report the final tally Monday evening.

"I am looking forward to November and becoming part of the America First victory not only in Virginia but across the country. It’s time for us to come together as a party and focus on the bigger goal—winning in November," McGuire said in a statement on Monday. "We need to unite and ensure a Republican victory to keep our conservative values strong. While I understand the desire to continue the fight, the outcome of this election will not change. The fight is over, and it’s time to move on and work together as a team."

Recount expected

At a 0.6% margin, the results are out of reach for a state-funded recount. Good will likely request that the votes be tallied again, but he'll have to pay for it himself.

Diana Shores, Good's campaign manager, said they have already received thousands of dollars in donations for the recount which she hopes will settle questions about fairness or transparency in the election process.

"The people of our district are reaching out to our campaign demanding that we pursue a recount. Our donors, our volunteers and our supporters expect it. This isn't about Bob Good. This is about the people of the district," she said. "This way, voters can confidentially move forward to the General Election," she said.

Voters on why they chose McGuire

Karen McKnight, of Powhatan, said she looked up McGuire online and liked his voting record, when asked why she cast her ballot for the state senator outside of her polling place on election day.

Emily Hobson, 20, of Powhatan, said on election day that she felt Good was "deceitful."

Diana Smith, of Powhatan, said Good's role in ousting McCarthy from the Speakership prompted her to vote for McGuire on election day.

Jennifer Jessee, 40, of Powhatan County, walked out of her polling place on election day and into the sweltering Virginia June heat. She had just cast her ballot for McGuire.

"As a business owner, I felt like McGuire was a little better of a fit than Good," she said. As an owner of a construction company, she said the economy is her highest priority going into Tuesday's election and on into November.

When asked if she thinks the Republican Party in the Fifth District will unite after the divisive primary, she said she doesn't think they have any other choice.

"It's been nasty for a while," she said.

Though the McGuire is expected to win the Congressional seat in November in the staunchly conservative Fifth District, he will face Gloria Witt, the Democratic challenger who won her primary on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: No Good: McGuire wins Virginia's Fifth District primary