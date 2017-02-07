MAP: Freedom is declining as populism and nationalism surge

Global freedom has declined for the 11th consecutive year, according to human rights group Freedom House. The annual Freedom in the World report attributed the decline on growing populism and nationalism in democratic societies, along with greater authoritarianism in other nations.

The report found that 45 percent of the world’s countries could be considered Free. In comparison, 30 percent were rated as Partly Free, and 25 percent Not Free.

Perhaps more worryingly, 67 countries suffered declines in political rights and civil liberties last year. In years past, those declines were largely confined to countries with autocratic leaders or dictators.

However, the report claims in 2016, “it was established democracies — countries rated Free in the report’s ranking system — that dominated the list of countries suffering setbacks.”

One of the notable nations singled out for scorn in the report was Russia. The Eurasian nation saw its Freedom Score decline following its 2016 legislative elections which gave President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party a supermajority in the country’s lower house.

Additionally, the report decries that Russia, “in stunning displays of hubris and hostility, interfered in the political processes of the United States and other democracies, escalated its military support for the Assad dictatorship in Syria, and solidified its illegal occupation of Ukrainian territory.”

While the United States was rated as Free, the report also named it a “country to watch” after a series of destabilizing events.

In particular, the group claims the election of Donald Trump, “a mercurial figure with unconventional views on foreign policy and other matters, raised questions about the country’s future role in the world.”

Syria claimed the dubious title of least free nation in the world, with an aggregate Freedom Score of -1. Most residents live under the dictatorial rule of President Bashar al-Assad or the Islamic State (IS).

Additionally, the report claims “the enormous refugee flows and IS-inspired terrorism generated by the Syrian conflict have played an important role in the weakening of democratic standards in Europe and the United States.”

On the other end of the spectrum, three countries were given a perfect Freedom Score of 100: Finland, Norway and Sweden.

You can read the full report on the Freedom House website.

