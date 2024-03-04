The March 9 Anderson County Veterans Appreciation Breakfast will be the last that longtime Veterans Service Officer Leon Jaquet will attend. He and his wife, Barbara Jean, are moving to Hawaii in April, where Leon will begin work for the State of Hawaii Department of Veterans Services. Jaquet has been a strong supporter of and participant in the monthly veterans breakfast.

Military veterans from Anderson County are again invited to a community veterans breakfast March 9 at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks St.

The “chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m., according to a news release.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, began in 2016 and is entering its eighth year. It's sponsored this month by Rebecca Watts with Humana.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers work together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends. The city of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and setup. Local media are especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing monthly door prizes.

The April 13 breakfast will be sponsored by Clinch River Home Healthcare; May 11 by American Legion Post 172 and American Legion Riders Post 172; June 8 by Ray Varner Ford and July 13 by Brent Wallace with Gentivahs.

To learn more, email VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. To sponsor a breakfast, contact Terry Frank at 865-310-4097.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Free veterans breakfast is March 9 in Clinton, Tennessee