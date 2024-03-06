Free talk: Learn basics of composting and how it helps environmental justice

Excess strawberry parts are put in a compost bin at the “Strawberry Short Cakes at the Blacktop” at the St. Margaret House in South Bend, Indiana, on June 8, 2023.

SOUTH BEND — Have you ever thought about composting your banana and orange peels and other vegetable scraps? Or didn’t know how to begin a proper compost pile by your pretty garden?

A free, public talk March 9 at the Little Flower Catholic Church Parish Center, 54191 Ironwood Dr., will help you to understand the basics of composting and how it can be an important way to help the environment.

The talk will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The two speakers include Ben Carson of the St. Joseph County Solid Waste Management District, who will discuss why keeping food waste and other organics out of the landfill is good for the community and the environment. Also, Brian Will of St. Pius X Catholic Church’s Creation Care Team will talk about wasting food, food rescue, best composting practices, and why these things are environmental and social justice issues.

