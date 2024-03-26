Free street theatre festival coming to city centre

The street theatre festival will be coming to Wolverhampton in May

A free street theatre festival featuring escapologists, stilt walkers and hula hoop artists is coming to Wolverhampton.

The Covent Garden on Tour show will be taking place along Victoria Street and Bell Square on 18 May from 11:00 BST to 16:00 BST.

As well as the performers, there will be a face painter alongside a selection of sweet and balloon stalls.

The announcement of the event came after extensive works to the area carried out by Wolverhampton City Council.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal said: “I’d encourage everyone to pop along during the day, watch the acts, get involved and support local businesses along the street.”

The council has already announced an urban sports festival in the area later in the year.

