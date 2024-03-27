Free speech at heart of legal act by man banned from Cape Coral meeting, motion says

A Cape Coral resident has filed legal action against the city government after his removal from council chambers and subsequent ban from meetings, seeking relief for what he calls a constitutional injustice.

Scott Kempe is represented by Matt Miller-Novak, an Ohio attorney with Barron Peck Bennie & Schlemmer, and Derrick Eihausen, with the Eihausen Law Firm in Fort Myers.

"We think (the city is) in the wrong for ejecting him from the meeting, to begin with, for sitting backward in a silent expression that was politically protected," Miller-Novak said. "They truly jumped the shark when they decided to arrest them based upon an unconstitutional ban."

Kempe, removed from the council chamber on three occasions, and his lawyers filed the preliminary injunction on Tuesday, seeking temporary relief that preserves the status quo and stopping the city from enforcing its rules "banning members of the public from future open meetings based upon past conduct" until the courts decide on the case's merits.

According to the original complaint documents, filed on March 20, Kempe also seeks compensatory damages: to cover attorney fees, costs, and expenses, invalidation of official acts taken in violation of Florida law, declaratory judgment, and any other relief the court deems proper.

Miller-Novak could not comment on how much in damages Kempe is seeking.

Cape Coral Spokesperson Lauren Kurkimilis responded via email and said the city would not comment on matters of potential litigation.

The city did not respond to whether Kempe is allowed to attend regular city meetings.

Over the recent months, residents have gathered inside council chambers to oppose the proposed improvements to the neighborhood park Jaycee Park, 4215 SE 20th Place, arguing that the plans will drastically change the character of the park.

Pennoni Associates, a consulting engineering firm, had been contracted for the preliminary and updated designs, which include two docks, 24 boat slips, a splash pad, two beach volleyball courts, a bistro/piazza area, areas for six food trucks, and a bandshell.

Improvements to the park are estimated to cost $12 million for construction, and the city plans to issue a long-term bond to pay for the project, which means city residents and future residents will bear the cost.

Kempe, who lives on the street that Jaycee Park ends on, was removed from the chambers after he turned his back to the council as a sign of protest during a discussion on the park in October.

Mayor John Gunter had halted the meeting and asked that Kempe sit facing forward; when he refused to do so, he was escorted out.

At the time, the city stated that he violated a rule allowing for his removal in that "who is boisterous or disruptive in any manner to the conduct of a meeting shall be asked to leave."

It also says that a person is barred from further attendance unless permitted by a vote of the council.

Officers then asked him to preemptively leave a meeting a week later as he waited outside for the council to vote and approve his return, which did not happen at that meeting.

He was then arrested and escorted from council chambers in December before the council was set to approve his return to the meeting as he argued against the city's interpretation of the rule of procedure.

Kempe has not been to a meeting since.

The State Attorney's office dropped the charges stemming from Kempe's arrest.

The council updated its rules in February to add more specific penalties for removed residents, language to distinguish between those arrested or simply escorted from council chambers, and increased penalties for repeat violators.

Additionally, an arrested individual will instantly be barred from meetings until a final disposition has concluded any criminal charges from the arrest.

They would then need to petition the council with a reason for why they should be permitted to attend meetings, and the council will vote on whether to let them return.

Legal arguments explained

To be granted a preliminary injunction, the party making the motion must show it has a substantial likelihood of success on the merit, will suffer irreparable injury without the granted relief, that the threatened injury to the party outweighs whatever damage the injunction may cause the opposing party, and that the injunction serves the public injury.

In the motion documents, Kempe's lawyers argue that he will succeed because the city has established a policy that can ban speakers from attending future meetings based on past conduct.

The motion calls that action unconstitutional.

A meeting of a board, council, or commission is considered a limited public forum, where governments can have rules about certain kinds of speech or expression such as time, place, and manner that are unrelated to viewpoints.

"Such restrictions are permissible if "they are narrowly tailored to serve a significant governmental interest, and [they] leave open ample alternative channels for communication of the information," the motion states.

The lawyers cited Brown v. City of Jacksonville, where the city had barred a citizen from attending its council meetings for almost three months, as a similar case that was granted an injunction.

The lawyers argue that Kempe's loss of First Amendment freedoms, for the few months this has gone on, qualifies as an irreparable injury.

"Even after the prosecutor refused to maliciously prosecute Kempe, and dismissed the charges against him, Defendants still maintained they possessed the right to continue to ban Kempe because they disagreed with the prosecutors," the motion states. "These constant threats have a chilling effect not just on Kempe, but they also threaten the entire Cape Coral public."

Because the city's rules are not narrowly tailored, the motion argues that the ban on future meetings is not needed and won't harm the city.

It states that the city has numerous constitutional options to craft proper rules to maintain order in its meetings and remove people from a single meeting for disruption.

Lastly, they argue removing the ban from the city's rules will benefit the public.

"The public should not have its speech chilled under the fear that one mishap may result in an indefinite ban from future attendance at council meetings," the motion states.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral resident starts legal action, claiming free speech violated