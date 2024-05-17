Free smoke alarms being distributed Saturday by Red Cross, Norfolk Fire & Rescue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Free smoke alarms are being distributed on Saturday in the Barraud Park area of Norfolk.

It’s part of the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, with volunteers from the American Red Cross Virginia Region, Norfolk Fire & Rescue, Impact Virginia, Team Rubicon and Norfolk C.E.R.T.

They’ll install the alarms from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can request a free installation on the Red Cross’ website.

“Home fires happen too often, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half,” said Kristopher Dumschat, Regional Communications Manager with the Virginia Red Cross. “The entire Virginia Red Cross workforce is grateful for the support from volunteers and community partners like the Norfolk Fire & Rescue, Impact Virginia, Team Rubicon and Norfolk C.E.R.T.. These volunteers are meeting one-on-one with families in at-risk communities through our Home Fire Campaign to share home fire safety information and install free smoke alarms where it’s safe to do so.”

The Red Cross says since they’ve installed about 40,000 alarms since the program started in 2014.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.