Free shuttle service launched in Hocking Hills due to popularity: What you need to know

LOGAN – Known for spectacular hiking trails and endless stunning natural features including deep gorges, waterfalls, caves, Southeast Ohio’s Hocking Hills is offering a free shuttle service to take visitors around the park.

The popularity of the area has strained limited parking near the trails, which spurred the launch of the Hocking Hills Shuttle. It now runs Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27. The free service is wheelchair accessible and dog friendly, as long as pets are leashed. It offers visitors convenient transportation, allowing easy travel between downtown Logan, Hocking Hills State Park Lodge, Old Man’s Cave, Cedar Falls and Ash Cave without the hassle of parking. This complimentary service is a partnership between the Hocking Hills Tourism Association and Logan Transit.

Visitors can park in downtown Logan and catch the shuttle, which continuously loops between the State Park Lodge and the park’s most popular trails. Users are encouraged to photograph the shuttle schedule before heading on their hike. Should they miss the last shuttle, they’re responsible for their own travel back to their destination.

The free shuttle helps support the region’s Love Hocking Hills stewardship program, as it aims to support all-important Leave No Trace efforts by reducing one of the significant impacts on the Hocking Hills’ natural resources – vehicular traffic. Hocking Hills visitors are also encouraged to visit Lovehockinghills.com to sign the pledge and learn how they can help sustain this stunning natural treasure and visit responsibly.

Complete traveler information, including lodging, is available at www.ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).

Meetings

There will be a special board meeting for Berne Union Local Schools at 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, in the High School Media Center. This will be to discuss the building project and personnel.

The Village of Carroll Rules Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Municipal Office, 68 Center Street. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the employee handbook, public records policy, and any other business brought before the committee.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: What you need to know: Free shuttle service in Hocking Hills area