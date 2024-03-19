Free seminar offered March 26 for hunters, landowners concered about CWD

Mar. 19—The Missouri Department of Conservation and the National Deer Association will offer a Zoom webinar at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, on chronic wasting disease.

Presenters will discuss:

—The current status of CWD in Missouri white-tailed deer.

—What steps are being taken to manage the disease.

—How hunters and landowners can help limit its effects on local deer herds.

This live Zoom webinar will begin with a presentation from a Missouri Department of Conservation deer biologist, followed by questions and answers with department and National Deer Association staff.

Landowners, hunters and others interested in managing deer on their properties can join the free 2024 Missouri deer management webinar series via Zoom.

Go to short.mdc.mo.gov/4XU and click on it to join the free, live Zoom webinar. For those who have not previously used Zoom on their selected device, click the link ahead of time and follow the prompts to install the free Zoom software.

The webinar series includes:

—"Reducing Deer Damage to Crops" at 6 p.m. May 28 at short.mdc.mo.gov/4Xi.

—"Invasive Plant Control for Deer Management" at 6 p.m. July 30 at short.mdc.mo.gov/4XS.

—"Hemorrhagic Disease in Deer" at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at short.mdc.mo.gov/4Xq.