Free rides extended through October at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH — A free ride service at the Oceanfront that was going to expire at the end of the month will continue through Oct. 31.

The city’s $1.2 million contract with Freebee ends June 30, and additional money to renew it was not included in the proposed fiscal year 2025 budget.

The City Council unanimously approved a four-month contract extension with Freebee on Tuesday. The extra months will cost $224,520, which will come from a tourism tax fund.

Rides are offered up to 42nd Street, as far south as General Booth Boulevard and west to Birdneck Road. Freebee passengers can book free rides in electric Tesla Model X vehicles in Virginia Beach through the Freebee app.

The Resort Advisory Commission had requested to extend the service through Sept. 30. The contract end date will accommodate several fall festivals to be held at the Oceanfront, though one of them has yet to be formally announced.

“In the month(s) of September and October we have Boardwalk Art (Show) festival, we have Neptune Festival and hopefully, maybe, the return of the Something in the Water festival,” said Councilman Worth Remick at Tuesday’s meeting.

The city originally contracted with Freebee in the spring of 2022 as a $550,000 pilot program to improve traffic congestion in the resort area using money from the Parking Enterprise Fund. The city expanded the program the following year at a cost of $1.2 million.

Both residents and tourists used the service, according to ZIP code data Freebee collected.

Related Articles

Earlier this year, City Manager Patrick Duhaney told council members that the parking fund wouldn’t be able to support Freebee for another year, and that if the City Council wanted to renew it, the money would have to come from either the General Fund or the Tourism Investment Fund.

Advertisements could be sold and displayed on the side of the vehicles and state grants may also be available to help pay for the service, John Janusz, Freebee spokesperson, told the City Council during the June 4 open dialogue session that followed the formal council meeting. It’s unclear if the city will pursue Freebee next summer.

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) separately runs trolley service at the Oceanfront during the summer season, but rides cost $2 one way.

Councilwoman Amelia Ross-Hammond, who serves on HRT’s operations and oversight committee, said there’s a plan to bring a ride-share service to Virginia Beach soon and that having Freebee in place until then will fill the gap. She didn’t elaborate on where HRT’s service will be offered, but Ross-Hammond has previously advocated for free transportation in parts of the city beyond the Oceanfront.

Ten freebee cars will continue to be used until Sept. 4. After that, five cars will be available through the end of October.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com