Free program Thursday to explore how zoning has affected preservation in Palm Beach

The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach on Thursday will launch its new Robert M. Grace Leadership Symposium, named for the late town councilman who helped write Palm Beach’s zoning code and was a founding member of the foundation.

Open to the public, the program will include a panel discussion about how the zoning code has “shaped the built environment” of Palm Beach, said foundation President and CEO Amanda Skier. The afternoon also will include a talk by noted architecture critic, journalist and educator Paul Goldberger, who will discuss construction in historic communities.

Pulitzer-prize winning architecture critic Paul Goldberger will speak about preservation during a March 28 symposium at the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach.

The program will take place at the foundation's building on Peruvian Avenue.

The zoning code — and officials’ ongoing efforts to update it and the town’s Comprehensive Plan — have been much in the news of late, as Town Hall grapples with how redevelopment should proceed in a built-out town that has faced growth and preservation challenges. The current zoning code dates to 1973.

Led by Skier, the panel discussion will feature Town Councilman Ted Cooney, a former chairman of the Landmarks Preservation Commission; and Aimee Sunny, the foundation’s director of preservation and planning.

The symposium will take place every other year and will be “dedicated to the celebration and preservation of Palm Beach’s architectural heritage,” according to a news release about the event.

The programming choices will be guided by principles championed by Grace and “his unwavering commitment” to the conservation of Palm Beach’s architectural identity and ongoing efforts by preservationists “to protect the built environment in Palm Beach,” the release said. The symposiums have been endowed by Grace’s family, Skier said. Grace died in January 2022 at 97.

Launching March 28, a free symposium series at the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach is named for the late Robert M. Grace, a longtime Palm Beach town councilman and a founding member of the foundation.

Grace served on the Town Council from 1970 to 1984. He helped lead efforts to prevent what he and other residents saw as overdevelopment of the town, according to reporting by the Palm Beach Daily News at the time. He also helped spearhead early preservation efforts, including the adoption of the Landmarks Preservation Ordinance in 1979 to protect historic architecture. The founding of the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach followed in 1980.

“The way that the island looks today can be directly attributed to Bob Grace’s leadership as a Town Council member and later as a zoning commission member over a 20-year period," Skier said. “By learning about his efforts to protect small businesses and preserve open space, we are reminded of the code’s original intent and can use that knowledge in evaluating future development.”

After the panel discussion and a light lunch Thursday, Goldberger will give a talk titled “Palm Beach, Preservation and the Future.”

Goldberg is a former architecture critic for The New Yorker and The New York Times, where he won a 1984 Pulitzer Prize for his work. He has authored a number of books and is a professor of design at The New School at Parsons School of Design in New York City.

The foundation’s goal for the symposium is to provide an overview of “sensitive approaches” to development and redevelopment projects, the release said, and provide historical background on preservation efforts.

The plan is to work with the Town Council and Town Hall staff to present lectures by architects, town staff and design professionals who work locally and nationally “to delve into the theme of new construction” in Palm Beach, the release said.

In the alternate years when the symposium is not presented, the foundation will present a new award — also named for Grace — to recognize a person who has worked to “significantly protect the built environment of the town,” Skier said.

The exact criteria to be used for the award is still in the works, she added.

The Preservation Foundation often hosts educational programs about Palm Beach’s historic architecture and related issues. Among its recent programs was “Rising Water,” a series of lectures that explored how the town could best weather the effects of higher sea levels.

If you go

The inaugural Robert M. Grace Leadership Symposium will take place from noon to 2 p.m. (with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.) Thursday at the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, 311 Peruvian Ave. Admission is free but advance registration is required by emailing dmiller@palmbeachpreservation.org or registering online at PalmBeachPreservation.org.

