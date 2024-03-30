Free produce distribution set for April 9 at First English Lutheran

First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield offers a free produce drive-through distribution on the second Tuesday of the month, April through November. The next distribution will be April 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The church, 53 Park Ave. W., South Mulberry St., receives more than 8,000 pounds of fresh produce for the distribution, which is open to everyone. Participants must show a state ID, driver's license or proof of residence.

First English volunteers will load the produce into vehicles.

For information, call 419-522-0662.

