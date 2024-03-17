Free Press photo editor wins 3 national awards at photojournalism competition

At this year's National Press Photographers Association Best of Photojournalism competition, one of the Detroit Free Press' own made the list of winners more than once.

Photo editor Melanie Maxwell won three awards at this year's competition in March:

Front page of the Detroit Free Press from Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Second place for Picture Editor of the Year at the community level.

Second place for Newspaper Front Page for her work on the Aug. 14, 2023, front page, depicting the center headline "Jet crashes at Mich. air show."

Third place for Newspaper Feature News for her work on "Amid addiction, finding purpose," published on Dec. 17, 2023.

Read "Amid addiction, finding purpose:" Detroit drug addict Amanda helps nonprofits practice harm reduction

First place for Picture Editor of the Year in the community division went to Nicole Fruge of the San Francisco Chronicle and third place was given to Max Gersh of the Indianapolis Star. Katie Rausch of The Denver Post and StarTribune took home an honorable mention.

