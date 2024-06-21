From free pre-K to a new development agency, Greenberg initiatives prevail in city budget

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg welcomed everyone to the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Blieden Family Playground. The new accessible playground at the Trager Family JCC, provides specifically designed elements for children of all capabilities to play together and is open to the entire Louisville community. May 13, 2024

Louisville Metro Council members passed the city's fiscal year 2025 budget Thursday with near-unanimous support, approving many initiatives laid out in Mayor Craig Greenberg's draft while making several funding shifts.

The council voted with 22 "yes" votes, one "no" vote and one "present" vote for the operating budget and 22 "yes" votes to approve the capital budget.

Councilman Jecorey Arthur abstained from voting on the operating budget, citing a conflict of interest. Councilwoman Shameka Parrish-Wright was the lone "no" vote for the operating budget, emphasizing concerns about the Louisville Economic Development Alliance, a proposed public-private authority referenced in an ethics complaint filed by a former city employee.

Greenberg's second budget was an attempt to fight against "inertia" he said at his budget address. His proposal featured several significant city initiatives, including funds to start the universal pre-K nonprofit Thrive by 5 Louisville and to transform the Belvedere. However, it also proposed cuts to several programs and organizations, including many nonprofits, and drew outcry over the defunding of the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Despite the council's changes, including to some of Greenberg's investments, the mayor said he is still satisfied with the final budget.

"I want to thank Metro Council for approving next year’s budget with overwhelming, bipartisan support," he said in a statement. "This budget makes key investments to reduce crime, build more affordable housing, help end family and youth homelessness, and spur new economic development and job creation.

He also thanked the council for its support of his universal pre-kindergarten pilot program and its commitment to making Louisville a "safer, stronger, and healthier city."

Greenberg originally called on city departments to make a 1% cut of their "least necessary spending." However, the council shifted $7 million from the operating budget to the capital budget, requiring the Mayor's Office to cut additional funding for city departments.

It was a "tight budget" this year, said Councilman Rick Blackwell, who chaired the Budget Committee.

"Really the main reason it's tight budget is because — and I'm proud of this — it's because we have raised salaries for workers and made the situation a little bit more competitive in terms of trying to try to compete with both the private sector as well as other government agencies," he said.

The increase in salaries was one of the main pushes from Greenberg's budget proposal. And even with the increases, the council reduced overall operating expenses, said Councilman Kevin Kramer, vice chair of the Budget Committee.

"Our amendment represents a growing and shared belief that Metro must increase its call for fiscal restraint, while also following through on our commitment to improve roads, parks, infrastructure and deferred maintenance," he said in a statement. "Rather than following the path towards a larger government with additional spending, we managed to limit the growth of our operations, while requiring results for programs that are being added to our budget. My hope is that the difficult decisions made this year will help prepare our city for an economic slowdown or other challenges we might face.”

While the final budget remains around $1.1 billion, some significant changes were made through the hearing process. Here are some revisions the council made and what's in the approved budget.

Metro Council reduces budget for Belvedere, other items

The budget that passed Thursday had a few notable cuts from the mayor's budget, including:

$5 million for the Belvedere transformation, taking its allocation from $15 million to $10 million.

$500,000 for the Kentucky College of Art and Design, cutting its proposed $1 million in half.

And $115,000 for the Speed Art Park, reducing its amount from $500,000 to $385,000.

Other mayoral initiatives in the first budget — like the universal pre-K pilot program, funding for the Waterfront Botanical Gardens and money for a new parks ranger pilot program — will be funded at the amount the mayor suggested. The Louisville Economic Development Alliance was also funded at its full amount.

Approved budget adds funding for street paving, environmental programs

The council budget bumps in funding to other initiatives, including:

$8 million for street paving, bringing it from $22 million to $30 million in funding.

Over $83,000 in additional funding for the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District, bringing it to the same amount it received last year, but with the provision that the organization provide the council with quarterly reports on cash flow, expenditures and accomplishments.

Over $150,000 in additional funding for the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension District, with the same quarterly report provision as the conservation district, bringing its budget to $182,500. However, its budget is still short more than $150,000 from what the extension office requested.

An additional $200,000 for the Dare to Care food bank, which doubled its budget.

$467,000 for Volunteers of America Unity House.

And an approximately $1 million increase in funding for deferred park maintenance.

While some organizations had funding increased or reinstated, several other organizations and nonprofits did not receive funding in this budget, as requested. The council included a provision for the Mayor's Office to review the allocation methods for External Agency Fund allocations over the next year.

"No funds will be awarded in the FY26 and any future budgets until such improved processes are adopted and a process and procedures for distribution of these funds are accepted," the budget reads.

The full budget will be available on the Louisville Metro Government website.

