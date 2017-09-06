Free passage for ISIS: Was Hezbollah-backed deal a jab at Lebanese Army?

On the distant skyline of Tallet Qarah, an imposing mountain of barren limestone studded with a handful of juniper trees in northeast Lebanon, a small convoy of pick-up trucks and jeeps, windows flashing in the brilliant sunshine, crawled over the ridge and into neighboring Syria.

The vehicles were carrying the last of the several hundred Islamic State (ISIS) militants who for more than three years controlled a swathe of desolate mountains in this corner of Lebanon.

Their departure marked the culmination of a week-long offensive by the Lebanese Army to remove the extremist group from Lebanese soil. But it’s climax saw the surviving militants allowed to leave Lebanon and an adjacent area of Syria under a controversial cease-fire deal brokered by the Iran-backed Shiite Hezbollah organization.

In exchange for the safe passage of some 300 militants and their families to eastern Syria, ISIS agreed to reveal the locations where nine Lebanese soldiers, captured by ISIS in 2014 and subsequently executed, were buried. Harsh reactions to the deal came from several quarters, including Iraq, which said the ISIS militants should have been killed on the battlefield, rather than given safe transport to the Syria-Iraq border, as well as Christian Lebanese critics of Hezbollah, who voiced suspicions about the Shiite group’s motives. US military officials involved in the battle against ISIS also decried the safe-passage agreement.

The cease-fire deal marred what is otherwise being hailed as the Lebanese Army’s most successful and efficient military operation in more than two decades, and it underlines the complex relationship of simmering rivalry and awkward coordination that exists between the national army and Hezbollah, itself a powerful military force.

Lebanon is a tiny country, barely two thirds the size of Connecticut, with a complex sectarian power-sharing system of compromises and quid pro quos to help maintain communal peace. The balance between the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah is a component of this fragile system. Over the past decade, as both Hezbollah and the Army have grown stronger, the two entities have jostled uneasily to find a means of accommodating each other.

MILITARY AID IN QUESTION

The Army is the recipient of substantial military assistance in terms of weapons, equipment, and training from the US and other countries. The US alone has delivered $1.5 billion in assistance since 2005. But Hezbollah refuses to surrender its weapons and has long maintained that only its doctrine of warfare is suitable to defend the country against external threats.

Critics ask what is the point of maintaining military aid to Lebanon if Hezbollah remains the strongest force in the country. The military’s defenders, however, say that the recent defeat of ISIS in northern Lebanon shows the support program for the Lebanese Army is working and should be increased.

“Rather than viewing external military aid to Lebanon as a waste of time, the [Lebanese Army] has proven itself as one of the few positive returns on investment when it comes to how countries like the US can credibly support representative military partners in the Middle East,” says Aram Nerguizian, a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Israel, however, has repeatedly accused the Lebanese Army of collaborating with Hezbollah. Last week, Israel told the United Nations peacekeeping force in south Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, that a Lebanese major serving in the south was in fact a “liaison officer” for Hezbollah and demanded his removal.

“Hezbollah is planning for the next military campaign against Israel and is using officers in the Lebanese Army as terror operatives who help it against the IDF [Israel Defense Force] along the border,” Dany Danon, Israel’s UN ambassador, said last week.

The Army denied the accusation, accusing Israel of “fabricated reports” and maintaining that it worked only with UNIFIL in south Lebanon.

Still, Hezbollah has a large level of support in Lebanon and it should come as no surprise that some in the Army will endorse the party’s anti-Israel credo. On the other hand, there are officers and soldiers that bristle at Hezbollah’s military and political power and are uncomfortable with sharing responsibilities of national defense with a non-state actor.