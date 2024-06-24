Free meals offered by YMCA of Superior California to combat summer hunger

(FOX40.COM) — According to the YMCA of Superior California, nearly 17 million kids receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year; however, only 2.3 million have access to meals during their summer break.

Hoping to help those children during the summer months, the YMCA announced that it will offer free nutritious meals to children through its Meal Sites, which has provided over 500 free lunches a day each summer to youth at partner locations throughout Sacramento.

Sharna Braucks, the president and CEO of the YMCA of Superior California, said, “The YMCA is continuing our mission to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.”

Braucks continued, “Making sure kids continue to have free nutritious meals available during the summer is another way the YMCA can continue to service our community.”

Here is a list of locations that will host Meal Sites:

EPIC, 2945 Ramco St #200 West Sacramento, CA: Service begins June 10 and ends July 26. Lunch will be served from 11 -12:30 pm and a snack will be served from 3 – 3:30 p.m.(Closed July 1 – 4)

La Familia, 5523 34th St Sacramento, CA: Service begins on June 24 and ends on August 2. Lunch will be served 12:30 – 1 p.m. Monday –Thursday

Elmo Slider, 7851 35th Ave. Sacramento, CA: Service began June 17 and ends August 16. Lunch is served Friday from noon – 1:00 p.m. Snacks are provided Monday – Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento Central YMCA: 2021 W Street, Sacramento, CA: Service begins June 17 and ends August 16. Lunch is served Monday – Friday 12:00 – 12:30 pm. Snacks will be served Monday – Friday 3:15 – 3:45 p.m.

North Highlands Academy, 900 Grace Street Sacramento, CA: Service begins June 6 and ends July 28. Snacks will be served from Monday – Friday 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rancho Boys and Girls Club, 10455 Investment Circle Rancho Cordova, CA: Service begins June 3 and ends July 25. Lunch will be served from 12:30 p.m. and Snack at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Woodland Boys and Girls Club, 433 West Cross Street Woodland, CA: Service begins June 17 and ends August 2. Lunch will be served on Mondays at 12:30 and snacks at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Laguna Boys and Girls Club, 7400 Imagination Parkway Sacramento, CA: Service begins June 24 and ends August 9. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. and snacks at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

