Free MEAC Fan Fest ahead of Championship game

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) brings supporters and sports fans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to downtown Norfolk.

MEAC is made up of eight HBCUs including: Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University and South Carolina State University.

MEAC is expected to help the economy once again, marking the 12th year of the men’s and women’s basketball tournament in Norfolk.

On Saturday, ahead of the Championship game MEAC organizers and RNB Block party partnered for the first MEAC Fan Fest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Norfolk Scope Arena Plaza.



“We’ve been blessed, the RNB Block party is transcending to help other projects and help others people,” said Antonio Dowe, with RNB Block Party.

Several local vendors like Tones of Melanin and PRDT clothing set up near the Scope arena alongside global vendors like Coca-Cola and Disney.

“It’s a lot of businesses out here, [especially] small businesses, we appreciate all of the help that we can get. We really do,” said Winter Johnson-Whitehead the owner of Winter Simone cosmetics. “I’m originally from Richmond. I just moved down here a few years ago, and I feel like I get so much [more] support down here, than I did in Richmond.”

Other events throughout the day:

The Official MEAC Championship Day Party – 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Location: Sheraton Norfolk Waterside

School Daze Movie Screening Q&A With Cast members – 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Location: Norfolk Waterside Marriott

The Official MEAC Championship Concert – 7 p.m. Location: Chrysler Hall Featuring The Lox and Kid Capri Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com

Dowe is looking forward to more partnerships with MEAC and other large events.

“It’s something the younger [generation in] Norfolk needs to lean into. Older [generations in] Norfolk have leaned into Norfolk for years,” said Dowe. “This is a big deal! You do not get sports conferences to come in your city for a week, like they are going. They have activated every single building and everything that we have, and we really need to lean in and show MEAC as much love as possible every time they come in town.

