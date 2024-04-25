Free legal advice Saturday at Northern New Mexico College

Apr. 25—People with a civil or family law issue can receive free assistance Saturday at a legal fair in Española.

The event is being put on by the New Mexico Supreme Court Law Library, the First Judicial District Pro Bono Committee and the Volunteer Attorney Program of New Mexico Legal Aid.

Attendees will receive a free in-person consultation with volunteer attorneys who will offer help on legal subjects including divorce, custody and support, landlord/tenant issues, consumer debt, guardianship, employment, wills and probate, and contracts, according to a statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Walk-ins are welcome and preregistration is not necessary. Members of the public will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is at the Northern New Mexico College campus in Española from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.