You can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut — if you dress the part. Here’s what to know

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a free treat for all.

Customers wearing green to Krispy Kreme shops March 15-17 can receive a free green O’riginal Glazed doughnut, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bakery said in a news release.

No purchase is required. The offer is also available in the drive-thru.

To mark the festive occasion, Krispy Kreme also rolled out a St. Patrick’s Day collection featuring four new treats:

Luck of the rainbow doughnut

Shamrock cookies n’ creme with Oreo cookies

Plaid party doughnut

Shooting shamrock doughnut

Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.

