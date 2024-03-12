Free Cone Day has become an anticipated annual tradition for Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas.

It symbolizes "the arrival of warmer weather and the joy of indulging in delicious frozen treats," according to a DQ press release.

Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day has traditionally been held on the first day of spring.

DQ restaurants in Texas will celebrate spring with Free Cone Day on March 19, the official first day of spring.

Customers can get a free small, vanilla cone anytime on March 19. at participating Dairy Queen restaurants. The one-day offer is limited to one soft-serve cone per person while supplies last

Bluebonnets, 2023: Gary Womack

Texans know spring has sprung "when they feel the warmth of the sun, bluebonnets begin to appear, and Free Cone Day has arrived at DQ restaurants in Texas," according to Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operator's Council.

There are over 600 Texas DQ locations to choose from, so visit dqtexas.com to find your closest Dairy Queen.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: How to get free ice cream. Celebrate Spring with Free Cone Day at DQ