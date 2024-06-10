Free heart screening event for Clay County students June 15th

Staff from Clay County Fire Rescue and the Clay County Board of Commissioners are collaborating with the organization Who We Play For to offer a vital heart screening event aimed at protecting young hearts within the community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The screening is available at no cost to all students aged 10 to 22, regardless of their school, sport, or level of play.

The heart screening event will take place on Saturday, June 15th, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Clay County Health Department, located at 1845 Town Center Blvd, Building 600, Fleming Island, FL 32003, in the Assembly Room.

This initiative addresses the critical issue of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA), which claims the lives of thousands of seemingly healthy children each year and stands as the leading cause of death among student-athletes.

While standard sports physicals only detect about 4% of underlying heart conditions, incorporating an electrocardiogram (ECG) can increase detection rates up to 95%.

The ECG procedure is painless, non-invasive, and takes merely five minutes to complete. Families are encouraged to sign up for this essential, life-saving event on the organization’s website at whoweplayfor.org/florida-clay.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.