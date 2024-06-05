Free heart screening for Clay County students this month

Free heart screening for all students ages 10 to 22, regardless of school, sport, or level of play, will take place on Sat., June 15 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Clay County Fire Rescue and the Clay County Board of Commissioners have teamed up with Who We Play For to protect the young hearts of the Clay County community.

“Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) claims the lives of thousands of seemingly healthy kids every year and is the leading cause of death for student-athletes,” CCFR said in a social media post promoting the program.” The standard sports physical only detects about 4 percent of underlying heart conditions.”

By undergoing an electrocardiogram (ECG), the detection of heart conditions increases by up to 95%, according to CCFR.

The ECG is painless, non-invasive, and only takes around five minutes to complete. To sign up for this free event, visit https://www.whoweplayfor.org/florida-clay.

This event will take place at the Clay County Health Department (1845 Town Center Blvd., Building 600, Fleming Island) in the Assembly Room.

