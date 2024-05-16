Free gun locks available throughout Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Health Department and several area police departments offer free gun locks.

Public Act 17 of 2023, which went into effect earlier this year, requires secure storage of firearms in Michigan homes with minors. The law aims to protect families, especially children, from gun violence, said the state of Michigan’s website.

The Monroe County Health Department, 2353 S. Custer Road, is giving away cable-style gun safety locks, while supplies last, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

This is believed to be the health department's first gun lock giveaway, said David Wesoloski, public health planner and communications coordinator for the health department.

“We hope that residents who have children in their homes take preventive measures to keep their families safe. The health department wants to make firearm storage as easy and accessible as possible," Wesoloski said. "Since this is the first time providing gun locks, we don't know what the demand will look like. We have an initial supply right now and have ordered additional supplies in case the demand grows."

The gun safety locks are provided as a partnership between the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Free gun locks also are available through Project ChildSafe participating police partners. The list is available at projectchildsafe.org/get-a-safety-kit. On the list are: Monroe Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police posts, Flat Rock Police Department, Rockwood Police Department, Woodhaven Police Department and Brownstown Police Department. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offices also offer free locks.

Public Act Public Act 17, which went into effect Feb. 13, requires gun owners to keep stored or unattended firearms unloaded and locked with a locking device or stored in a locked box or container if a minor is to be on the premises.

“Our department is committed to improving the safety and well-being of Monroe County children and families, and providing gun locks is one way we can make a difference in prevention efforts around firearm safety," said Jamie Dean, health officer and director of the Monroe County Health Department.

1,262 U.S. children died from unintentional firearm injury between 2003-21, according to the National Violent Death Reporting System. In 2020, firearms injuries became the number one cause of death for children in the U.S. and Michigan, surpassing motor vehicle deaths and those caused by other injuries, according to data provided by the Monroe County Health Department.

To learn more, visit healthymonroecounty.com and @MCHDMichigan on social media.

