Free grocery market opens inside J. E. Manch Elementary School
The local non-profit The Just One Project and UnitedHealthcare Health Plan of Nevada Medicaid unveiled a no cost grocery store inside the J.E. Manch Elementary School Tuesday morning.
The local non-profit The Just One Project and UnitedHealthcare Health Plan of Nevada Medicaid unveiled a no cost grocery store inside the J.E. Manch Elementary School Tuesday morning.
Monday's reveal marked a significant step in the A's proposed move, but questions remain, including where the team will play prior to its move to Las Vegas in 2028.
More than one-third of the total delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries are at stake.
Schultz was a key target for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud this past season.
Tyler Kolek will miss Marquette’s final two games of the regular season, including a battle against No. 2 UConn on Wednesday night.
How does the Pat McGrath LiquiLUST liquid lipstick hold up while eating, drinking, working and kissing?
A group of lawmakers have introduced a new bill that would force ByteDance to sell TikTok in order for the app to remain available in the United States.
TikTok announced today that its revamped creator fund has increased total creator revenue by over 250% within the last six months. The company says the fund, which launched a year ago and eventually replaced TikTok's original $1 billion Creator Fund, is exiting beta in the coming weeks. TikTok also announced that its LIVE Subscription monetization tool is being renamed to "Subscription" and is soon expanding to non-LIVE creators.
From egg holders to can dispensers, these space-savers will have your appliance looking shipshape.
Last month, Amazon announced that it'd launch a new AI-powered chatbot, Rufus, inside the Amazon Shopping app for Android and iOS. After a few days' delay, the company began to roll out Rufus to early testers February 1 -- including some of us at TechCrunch -- to help find and compare products as well as provide recommendations on what to buy. Rufus can be summoned in one of two ways on mobile: by swiping up from the bottom of the screen while browsing Amazon's catalog or by tapping on the search bar, then one of the blue-bubbled suggestions under the new "Ask a question" section.
Apple has released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, which will enable official support for third-party app stores for the first time — but only in the EU. Updates elsewhere include podcast transcription and new emoji.
Tesla shares slipped for a second straight day, with the stock hitting lows not seen since May 2023 as another spate of bad news hit the EV maker.
The Colts weren't going to let one of their core players hit free agency.
Live results from the Arkansas primary from the Associated Press.
Tyrese Maxey slipped on Sunday against the Mavericks and hit his head hard, though he was cleared to return to the game.
Allen's coming off a career season at the conclusion of his rookie contract.
The 2024 Ford E-Transit celebrates ten years of U.S. Transit production with a bigger battery, a better DC fast-charge rate, and better home chargers.
Uncertainty over Fed interest rate cuts and the continued strength of tech stocks has brought caution to the market.
Live results from the Associated Press from Tennessee's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Oklahoma's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Massachusetts's primary elections on Super Tuesday.