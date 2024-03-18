Get free glasses for the 2024 solar eclipse with the new Blackout Slush Float at Sonic

Still need eclipse glasses to safely watch the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8th?

Starting next week you can grab a free one at your local Sonic Drive-in, with the purchase of their new limited-edition, eclipse-inspired drink, the "Blackout Slush Float."

No, despite the name, it's not alcoholic.

The "sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit flavored," jet-black slushie topped with creamy white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles represents "the temporary darkness from the solar eclipse," according to a press release. "The Blackout Slush Float will transport fans straight to outer space."

The new Blackout Slush Float will be available nationwide at participating locations from March 25 to May 5, and each one comes with a free set of ISO-certified eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last.

The Blackout Slush Float will be available at participating locations across the U.S. from March 25 through May 5. Sonic suggests you get yours early while they still have glasses available and then come back on eclipse day to grab another float while safely creating "fun memories of this momentous occasion."

if you're looking for something to munch with your celestial spectacle, Sonic is also offering $1.99 Crispy Tender Wraps in Hickory BBQ from March 4 - May 5.

What is a solar eclipse?

An eclipse happens when an object in space, such as a planet or moon, passes between two other objects, according to NASA. On Earth, we get lunar eclipses when the Earth's shadow blocks the moon, and solar eclipses when the moon passes between us and the sun.

When part of the object is obscured, it's a partial eclipse. When the moon blocks the sun but isn't close enough to Earth to completely cover it, we get an annular solar eclipse, such as the one we saw last October.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon (which is obviously smaller but much closer to us) appears to be the same size as the sun and blocks the entire disk, leading to a period of darkness lasting several minutes. The result is called a "totality," and for a brief rare time observers can see the outmost layer of the sun's atmosphere, known as the corona.

The next total solar eclipse visible in North America won't be until 2033, according to NASA. But Floridians should make plans for the one coming in 2045 when most of the state will be in the path of totality.

When is the 2024 solar eclipse?

The total eclipse will hit the coast of Mexico on April 8, 2024, around 11:07 a.m. PDT and leave the continental North America at 5:16 NDT. The partial eclipse will begin first as the edge of the moon becomes visible, and then about an hour and 20 minutes later the totality will begin and last for three or four minutes before the sun begins to appear again.

Can I see the solar eclipse in Florida?

Path of the April 8, 2024 eclipse

While we're not in the path of totality, Floridians will still see part of it.

Depending on where you are in the state, anywhere from just over half of the sun to over 3/4 of it will be obscured by the moon from our angle. The farther northwest you go, the more of an eclipse you'll see.

Here's when to watch, based on your location.

Solar eclipse events in Florida: List of festivals, planetarium celebrations in April 2024

What time is the solar eclipse in Florida?

Florida residents should start to see the eclipse beginning around 1:35 p.m. EDT, with the midpoint at 2:55.

Do I need glasses to watch the solar eclipse?

Skywatchers use special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse Aug. 21, 2017.

DO NOT LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE SUN, even if it is partly covered. Viewing any part of the sun with binoculars, a telescope, or through a camera lens without a special-purpose solar filter or with your bare eyes with solar viewing glasses will result in severe eye injury.

Sunglasses aren't dark enough. NASA recommends safe solar viewing glasses, also called eclipse glasses, or a safe handheld solar viewer. Eclipse glasses are 100,000 times darker than regular sunglasses and block nearly all visible, infrared and ultraviolet light. They need to comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard and should not be used if they are torn or scratched. You can find a curated list of approved vendors here.

There are also some libraries providing free eclipse glasses, and the prescription glasses retailer Warby Parker will be handing out free eclipse glasses at any of its locations starting April 1

You also can use an indirect version to avoid looking at the sun, such as a pinhole projector that projects the sun on a nearby surface. The American Astronomical Society has a guide to set them up.

Where can I find a Sonic near me in Florida?

There are 99 Sonic Drive-In locations in Florida.

Sonic opened its first Florida location in Homestead in June 2011 and since then has grown to 99 locations across the state, with six in Jacksonville alone. Here's where to find one closest to you.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Sonic offering new Blackout Slush Float, free eclipse glasses