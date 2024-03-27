Free gender-affirming haircuts, rally, variety show and auction highlight Iowa City's Trans Day celebrations

People hold sings from the United Action for Youth reading "We love our trans youth" during a Trans Day of Visibility event, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Several local organizations are collaborating this week to celebrate the transgender community through a range of activities, culminating in a Trans Day of Visibility rally on Sunday, March 31.

Mandi Remington, the founder and director of Corridor Community Action Network, says the collaborative week involves partnerships between local organizations and members and allies of the transgender community. They are celebrating transgender individuals while also raising awareness of the challenges and discrimination the community faces.

"Trans Day of Visibility was created to celebrate trans lives as opposed to honoring trans deaths," Remington said, marking the difference between Trans Day of Visibility and Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is celebrated annually in November.

Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31) was first observed in 2009 and was founded by Rachel Crandall, a transgender activist from Michigan. The annual celebration has become an internationally recognized day of advocacy, celebration, and solidarity.

Remington emphasized the importance of promoting transgender acceptance and awareness in Johnson County, which is why the community has scheduled various events from Thursday through Sunday.

"We need our community members to show up in solidarity with our trans community and to learn about what is happening in the legislature and how we can build the necessary supports here in the corridor to make sure that we are doing everything we can to mitigate all of the harm that is coming down from Des Moines," Remington said.

Remington, who has two kids who identify as trans, was inspired to expand the celebrations beyond a single day in an attempt to show the local trans community that they are "loved and supported."

"Last year, when I started realizing that nothing was in the works, one of the first thoughts that I had was, 'there is no way I can let my kids see this and have nothing happen with everything else that they've been seeing and hearing lately,'" Remington said. "Having the moment to celebrate and come together as a community and know that they're loved and supported is important for any community that's experiencing the kind of attacks that trans people are experiencing at this point in time."

The Iowa City City Council and the Johnson County Board of Supervisors proclaimed their support for Transgender Day of Visibility in 2023. The City Council and the Johnson County Board of Supervisors released separate proclamations recognizing the contributions of Iowa City's transgender community. Both government entities expressed contempt for recent anti-transgender legislation across the nation and in Iowa.

A person carries a sign reading "Queer kids deserve to grow old and happy too!" during a Trans Day of Visibility event, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Bringing the community together

Major highlights include a rally and celebration from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday at College Green Park.

Corridor Community Action Network chose to no longer hold events on the University of Iowa campus because of the trans individuals that were charged by university police. Seven non-binary and transgender individuals were arrested late last year after protesting a lecture in the Iowa Memorial Union.

The rally and celebration are meant to be a joyous event anchored by multiple speakers, including Tara McGovern − who was recently acquitted of two charges following the aforementioned protest − Remington, trans youth, representatives from LGBTQ Iowa Archives & Library, and a live performance by The Quire.

There will also be booths from organizations such as Corridor Community Action Network, Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund, EqualMeds, Iowa City Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), United Action for Youth, and Rape Victim Advocacy Program (RVAP).

Members of The Quire perform during a Trans Day of Visibility event, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Public Space One hosting several Saturday events

Public Space One is also hosting an entire day of activities on Saturday, March 30. The day will start with a zine and rally sign-making workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. That will be followed by a community potluck from 12:30-2 p.m., where guests are asked to bring a food item and donations are also welcome. The day will finish with broad games hosted with Diversions Games & Café.

"Saturday's community event at Public Space One is a good opportunity for anybody," Remington said. "The celebration and rally atmosphere doesn't work for everybody, it is an alternative for people with sensory sensitivities or [mobility] difficulties."

The rest of the week will feature events intended to educate, celebrate, and advocate for the trans community, cumulating to the celebration and rally on Sunday.

Free Gender-Affirming Haircuts

Mop Salon is offering free gender-affirming haircuts to transgender and nonbinary community members on Thursday, March 28. Appointments are available on the salon's website.

A logo on the front door of the James Theater is seen, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Trans Gander Variety Show and Fundraiser 18+

Burlesque, live music, and an art auction supporting local trans mutual aid initiatives will be featured at 8 p.m., Friday, March 29 at The James Theater. James Theater is located at 213 N Gilbert St., Iowa City

Public Space One, or PS1, is located at 538 S Gilbert St.

Zine & Sign Making Workshop:

Make zines, rally signs, and art at hands-on craft time on Saturday, March 30 at PS1 Close House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Space One is located at 538 S Gilbert St., Iowa City

Community Potluck:

Share a meal and connect at the community potluck on March 30 at PS1 Close House from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Gaymers Gathering:

Gaymers Gathering, a board game pop-up with Diversions Games & Cafe, will follow the community potluck on Saturday, March 30.

The Iowa City Public Library is located at 123 S Linn St., Iowa City

Conversation & Education:

Iowa City Public Library will host various Transgender Day of Visibility events on Sunday, including legislative updates and letter writing. The educational activities will help residents understand legislation while exploring ways to strengthen the community. The library events will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m.

College Green Park is located at 600 E College St., Iowa City.

Rally & Celebration:

The week's highlight will be the rally from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at College Green Park.

FilmScene at the Chauncey Building located at 404 E College St.

Tomboy Screening & Talk-Back at Filmscene

A 4 p.m. screening of the film 'Tomboy' will be shown at FilmScene's Chauncey location after the rally A talk-back will also be held. Some of the event's proceeds will be donated to the Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund.

