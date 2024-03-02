Free food and child safety seats available for Florida District 1 residents

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman (R) is partnering with community organizations to offer free food and child safety seats to District 1 residents in March.

Florida District 1 residents are eligible to attend a free food and child safety seat event in March. (Photo: Maria Lin Kim via Unsplash.com. Used with permission.)

The event will feature 30,000 pounds of fresh food and 100 child safety seats for Florida District 1 residents.

Salzman will join Farm Share, Kia, Kevin Stephens and others in the community to make the event possible.

“These quarterly community outreach events I have hosted for several years could not be possible without partners like Kevin Stephens, Jessica Lee, and of course our Farm Share team,” Salzman said. “Myself, the sheriff, our county commissioners, and others have truly been honored to serve our community in this way.”

The car seat giveaway and food distribution will be on Saturday, March 16, at 7:30 a.m. at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church at 6205 North W Street in Pensacola.

EVENT LOCATION:

It is a drive-thru event for food with a designated space for walk-up and another space for people to pick up car seats.

Cars can line up no earlier than 7 a.m., and one car seat will be given to each car, which is limited to the first 100 applicants. Recipients must pick up the car seat between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The car seats are provided by Kia Autosport Pensacola.

“Kia AutoSport Pensacola is delighted to donate car seats to parents to ensure the safety and well-being of families on the road, reflecting our commitment to community welfare and promoting responsible driving practices,” Kia Autosport Pensacola General Manager Jessica Lee said.

The first 100 families are guaranteed to receive food.

No qualifications are required, but those who want a car seat must email Michelle Salzman with the email subject “CAR SEAT REQUEST,” and in the body of the email must include your first name, last name, phone number, car make and model, and the age and weight of the child you are requesting a car seat for.

Those interested in volunteering for the event can reach out to Jennifer Harrison.

