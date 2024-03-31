Free e-bikes for hire in £5m travel scheme

Active Travel Commissioner Ed Clancy wants to break down the barriers that deter people from walking and cycling [BBC]

Millions of pounds will be spent on encouraging more people to walk and cycle around South Yorkshire in a bid to improve health and cut congestion.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority has secured £4.86m from the government's Active Travel England agency.

Most of the funds - £3.36m - will be spent on improvements to walking and cycling infrastructure in Sheffield, Barnsley and Doncaster.

Nearly £1m will pay for bike hire, training and maintenance, while £500,000 will fund a pilot project to loan free e-cycles to residents.

‘E-bikes are a game changer’

Among the measures planned are three new pedestrian crossings in Burngreave, Sheffield, as well as a segregated cycle route on Bawtry Road in Doncaster.

Meanwhile, schemes are planned in Athersley and Bolton Upon Dearne near Barnsley to encourage walking and cycling to schools.

Dedicated Bike Hubs will be installed around the region, offering training and cycle hire, including e-bikes.

South Yorkshire’s Active Travel Commissioner Ed Clancy - an Olympic gold medallist from Barnsley - said he wanted to break down the barriers that deter people.

He said: “It’s my priority to make sure that everyone who wants to walk, wheel and cycle feels confident and safe enough to do so.

“A huge part of that is making sure we have high-quality cycle routes that separate bikes from cars on the roads as much as possible, making walking safer by building new paths and better crossings, and working closely with people to help them have better choices.

“E-bikes are a potential game changer for those who are not currently physically active.”

