Free construction training to be offered in High Point

Apr. 3—HIGH POINT — Several local agencies are joining to offer free training in construction trades in High Point, enabling the certification needed to get a job.

Tiny House Community Development, High Point Community Against Violence and Goodwill Industries of Central Carolina will sign a memorandum of understanding on April 18 to provide the National Center for Construction Education and Research construction certification training program. It will be open to any residents of High Point but in particular will target adults experiencing homelessness and those living below the poverty level.

THCD also will provide a Youth Summer Construction Boot Camp for 15- to 18-year-olds living in High Point who are interested in carpentry trades. The boot camp will provide a head start for going into the high school carpentry program and allow participants to start carpentry or other Career and Technical Education construction trade courses.

Robert Martin, the executive director at HPCAV, said the partnership with Tiny House Communities and Goodwill "will be a game changer in High Point," offering training that has never been taught in High Point except in high school.

"This course takes the entire school year to teach but can be taught during the summer to high school students," he said. "This certification program, with the help of Goodwill and THCD, will hopefully provide jobs for the students in the North Carolina Home Builders Association construction class that is held twice a year at HPCAV, those coming home from prison who are looking for a job, high school students who may be looking for a career and others."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 79,500 openings for carpenters are projected each year for the next decade.

The NCCER training program will be a free eight-week introductory course using the space at HPCAV. Upon passing the NCCER exam, students will receive a national certification that will allow them to get a job with a contractor, plumber or electrician.

The boot camp will offer this same NCCER program free to youth in a six-week program. Classes will take place Monday through Thursday for four hours a day, providing practical, hands-on construction experience building chicken coops, garden boxes, walls for tiny houses and more. Interested students can enroll at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point, the High Point Housing Authority or through local high school carpentry programs.