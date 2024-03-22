Free Concert in Marana Tonight
Free concert in Marana tonight from 5PM-7PM, and every third Thursday of the month.
The Chargers have their starter and more at running back.
Another Scott Boras client has finally landed with a team.
On Thursday, the United States ended decades of stalwart support for Israel in the United Nations Security Council, submitting a draft resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Elmo is back with another mental health message. Is it legit?
Dayton trailed 56-39 before winning 63-60.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
The tournament's first buzzer-beater arrived at halftime, but it was a doozy.
Time to tend to your outdoor greenery ... while saying a ton of green.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Time to stock up!
Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Scoot Henderson are notable G League Ignite alum.
Intuitive Machines’ second moon mission is still on track to launch before the end of this year, after the company only had to make minor adjustments to the lunar lander design, executives said during an earnings call Thursday. The company made history earlier this year when it became the first commercial company to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. Critically, the IM-2 mission will deliver NASA payloads that will search the lunar South Pole for water ice, a resource that could eventually be processed into propulsion for rockets or to support a permanent lunar astronaut habitat.
Fediverse support in Meta Threads is up and running in beta. Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday that adult Threads users in eligible countries can turn on sharing to the fediverse — including Mastodon and other ActivityPub services.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. This week, Starbucks killed its Odyssey NFT program that was launched in 2022, Solana continued to see memecoin momentum and India faces more challenges with the crypto space as government agencies crack down on it. This week the crypto market prices were lower, but still relatively strong compared to previous months.
The best used cars to buy in 2023 include small and midsize cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs, and even a couple of used electric cars.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round tips off today.
Plus, a few intriguing teams to watch in the West.
Greg Scruggs was hired earlier in March after he coached at Wisconsin in 2023.
The Department of Justice has filed a new antitrust suit against Apple, setting up yet another confrontation between the US government and an icon of Silicon Valley.