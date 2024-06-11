Free car emissions repair program offered at metro area auto shops

Turbo Tim’s, a metro auto shop, is partnering with the nonprofit Environmental Initiative to offer free emission repairs for residents’ vehicles.

Project Clean Air Repair works with local auto repair shops to cover the cost of fixing emission controls and exhaust systems for low-income Minnesotans, according to an Environmental Initiative press release.

Turbo Tim’s is one of several Minnesota auto shops partnered with the Environmental Initiative. Other locations include The Lift Garage, Cars for Neighbors, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Small Vehicle Garage, Nghia’s Auto Service and Newgate School.

“Joining forces with Project CAR aligns perfectly with our mission to serve the community,” said Tim Suggs, owner of Turbo Tim’s, in a statement. “By providing emissions repairs at no cost to qualifying Minnesotans, we’re hitting the road running toward cleaner air and a brighter future.”

A typical passenger car can emit up to 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, according to epa.gov. Older cars may have outdated or broken emission controls, which increases the amount of pollutants and makes the air more harmful to breathe.

Project CAR gives Minnesotans an opportunity to receive a service while reducing gas emissions and creating a more air-friendly environment.

“The people who participate in this program get to work with a set of garages who fix these cars from a safety and reliability standpoint,” said Bill Droessler, Environmental Initiative senior partnership director. “And it provides environmental benefits for reduced car emissions.”

Project CAR is offered at the Turbo Tim repair shops in St. Paul Midway, West St. Paul and Northeast Minneapolis.

