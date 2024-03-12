Free camp for kids who have lost loved ones to suicide coming to Michigan

Growing up, Lynne Hughes was the girl without parents.

She was 9 when her mother died from a blood clot and 12 when her father passed after a heart attack. Aside from her three brothers ― and they never talked about their loss — she knew of no other kids in her situation, which is why now, all these years later, she runs a national bereavement camp for young people.

"I didn't know I was going to be OK," said the 59-year-old Hughes, who was Lynne Barribeau when she was growing up in Rochester, attending Michigan State University and before she moved to Virginia where she lives with her husband, Kelly Hughes. "No adult ... pulled us together as a family and tried to make some sense of it. That's one of the pieces of advice I now give parents and guardians. Even if it doesn't make sense to you, you've got to tell them, 'You're going to get through it.' "

Hughes will bring her Comfort Zone Camp (CZC) to Michigan for the first time ever Sept. 20-22. Its focus: kids who have lost a dear one to suicide.

Comfort Zone Camp founder and CEO Lynne Hughes

Scheduled to take place on the grounds at the Tamarack Camps in Ortonville in northern Oakland County, CZC will include s'mores and bonfires, arts and crafts. It will also give people ages 7 to 17 (the camp will allow 18-year-olds to participate as long as they're still in high school) an opportunity to attend healing circles where they can share their loss experiences with others. Each camper is assigned an older buddy. Therapists are also on staff.

The camp is free. It will accept 50 campers for the Michigan experience. To apply to attend or be a buddy: comfortzonecamp.org.

In its 25 seasons, Comfort Zone Camps, which have taken place in about a dozen states, have focused on deaths from other causes, including COVID-19 and drug addiction. Increasingly, Hughes said, there is demand for a camp specifically aimed at suicide. Nationally, nearly 50,000 people died from suicide in 2022, an all-time high, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most who have attended a previous suicide-focused camp are grieving the death of a close adult ― a parent, caregiver, relative. But some are grieving the loss of a peer. (In 2021, 9% of high school students reported attempting suicide during the previous 12 months, according to the CDC. And more than 20% considered it. Suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14 , according to the CDC. In 2022, rates of suicide by those ages 10 to 14 declined an estimated 18% to 2.3 for every 100,000.)

"We have a stigma in society about suicide deaths, so it's often the first time they're meeting someone else who has had that type of loss," said Hughes.

Going back to camp

Loss is lonely, Hughes knows that from her own experience. She and her brothers avoided the subject of their parents' deaths. Classmates didn't know what to say. Neither did adults. Sometimes a relative might check in. Or a teacher. "Nobody talked about feelings or how you were doing. Were you OK? It was survival mode," Hughes said. "You put on a mask so on the outside, you'd look like everybody else."

After her mother's death, Hughes' father remarried. When he died, Hughes stayed with her stepmother, to whom she and her siblings were not close. After several years, she and her brothers all moved out, Hughes landing at the home of an aunt whose husband said he'd never consider her a daughter or a niece.

When times were especially difficult, Hughes poured her emotions into a journal. Keep fighting, she told herself as she tried to make sense of what had happened. She decided God wanted her to use her life to make a difference. She decided that would be her purpose.

After graduating from Michigan State, Hughes moved to Virginia to be with her then-boyfriend, Kelly. They'd met at a camp in the Poconos where they worked for three summers during college. As a kid, Lynne Hughes had loved going to camp. "I could step outside of my loss and be a kid again," she said. And the Poconos had given her a new life with the man she would marry.

After years of working in nonprofits, Hughes decided something was missing. She decided she wanted to go back to camp.

And CZC was born. She is the founder and CEO. Her husband is the operations director. Her adult children have volunteered at the camps.

The Herbert Adelman Foundation is providing funding for the Michigan camp. Participants need not be from Michigan to apply.

"I’ve had a really good life despite the hard things that have happened to me," Hughes said.

She wants to help others have good lives, too.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Comfort Zone Camp for grieving kids coming to Oakland County in Sept.