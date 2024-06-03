Free breakfast and lunch for kids available at Las Cruces Public Schools

Free breakfast and lunches will be available on weekdays at Las Cruces High School, Organ Mountain High School, Mayfield High School, Loma Heights Elementary and Mesilla Park Elementary during the summer break. (Leah Romero for Source NM)

School’s out, but the cafeterias will be open for the Las Cruces Public School summer meals program.

After Friday, May 31, children are out for summer break, but meals – both hot and sack lunches – will be available at select schools.

The summer meal program is free and open to children ages 1 to 18. Children will need to eat in the cafeteria, said Kelly Jameson,a spokesperson for Las Cruces Public Schools.

Breakfast will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, unless otherwise noted.

Meals will be served at the following schools:

Las Cruces High School

Organ Mountain High School

Mayfield High School

Loma Heights Elementary

Mesilla Park Elementary

For more information on the Summer Meal Programs, people can call (575) 649-5354.

Check out the nearest summer meal service:

