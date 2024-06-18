Free: Battleship New Jersey rescinds homecoming ticket prices

After nearly 12 weeks in dry dock in Philadelphia, the Battleship New Jersey is preparing to return to the Camden waterfront on Thursday.

The museum and memorial is inviting the public to a return celebration at its pier — and now entrance is free.

The battleship announced Monday that tickets for the homecoming celebration, previously a $10 donation, are now free. Anybody who already bought a ticket is able to contact the ticketing office at 866.877.6262 ext. 109.

The ship is scheduled to return to Camden's Waterfront on June 20, after it left dry dock on June 14 for a brief stay on Paulsboro's riverfront.

The ship is also offering opportunities to ride on board during its trip home, with tickets going for $5,000 each.

Much like its March departure, the ship is taking a six-day pit stop at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal before it comes back to Camden.

Battleship New Jersey return celebration

Doors will open at the ship's pier in Camden at 11 a.m., and the 887-foot ship is expected to return at around 1:24 p.m.

Attendees are invited to participate in games, live music, food and drinks and more, now free.

Guests can park along Clinton Street, in Lot 1 across from the Freedom Mortgage Pavillion as well as at the Waterfront Garage.

Can you ride the Battleship New Jersey?

In case you just can't wait for tours to start to get back on the ship, the New Jersey is selling tickets for the second leg of its return journey that will allow guests to ride on the ship.

Fifteen tickets will be sold for the ship's voyage from Paulsboro to Camden on June 20.

Tickets will go for $5,000 a pop, contingent on the guest being 18 or older and meeting other ride requirements. Tickets can be purchased on the battleship's website.

