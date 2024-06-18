Free-to-attend retail crime event at Santa Fe chamber next week

Jun. 17—A retail and restaurant crime safety event will take place next week at the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce.

The event, put on by the New Mexico Organized Retail Association, a partnership of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, is set for 8:30 a.m. June 27 at 1611 Calle Lorca, Suite 301.

The keynote speaker, according to the chamber, is Antonio Vargas, the commander of the New Mexico Retail Task Force with the state Department of Justice.

An event note from the Santa Fe chamber said Attorney General Raúl Torrez has been invited to the event and "local crime unit detectives will be joining us as well."

"This is an opportunity to learn, engage, network, and seek understanding and solutions to combat organized retail crime in Santa Fe," the note said.

Attendance is free, and business owners and managers in the area are encouraged to attend.

Visit santafechamber.com for more information.