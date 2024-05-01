Free admission to Florida state parks? Tax free concert tickets? What you need to know

Let the summer begin!

Well, not exactly, but now there are a couple of special events to look forward to.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he would sign into law the Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday and that all Florida state parks will be free to enter during the Memorial Day weekend.

“Florida is stepping up to make summer more affordable for families,” DeSantis said.

“While the federal government is causing high inflation and skyrocketing costs for families, Florida’s smart fiscal policies allow us to reduce taxes and help reduce the burden on Floridians.”

Here's what you should know as summer dreams start filling your head.

Admission to be free at all Florida states parks over Memorial Day weekend

To kick off the summer with savings for families, DeSantis has waived admission for all visitors to Florida State Parks for Memorial Day weekend.

The weekend runs from May 24 through May 27.

➤ Check water quality before you go

How many state parks are in Florida?

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Division of Recreation and Parks, there are "175 state parks, trails and historic sites spanning nearly 800,000 acres and 100 miles of sandy white beach."

➤ Interactive map: See where all Florida parks are located

"Florida's 175 award-winning state parks are second to none," said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

"I encourage all of Florida's residents and visitors to take advantage of these extra savings and discover the unique experiences the real Florida has to offer."

What is the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday?

The Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday will take place the entire month of July.

Recreational items and admission to state parks and museums will be tax free, along with tickets for special events or performances scheduled between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2024.

What items will be tax free during Florida's Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday?

The Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday will remove the sales tax on items families use during the summer, including:

Boating and water activity supplies: Goggles and snorkels ($25 or less) Pool toys ($35 or less) Coolers, life jackets, paddles ($75 or less) Inflatable water tubes and floats, wakeboards ($150 or less) Paddleboards, surfboards ($300 or less) Canoes, kayaks ($500 or less)

Fishing supplies: Bait and tackle ($5 or less for individual items, $10 or less for multiple items sold together) Tackle boxes ($30 or less) Reels, rods ($75 or less)

Camping supplies : Flashlights ($30 or less) Sleeping bags, camping chairs ($50 or less) Tents ($200 or less)

Outdoor supplies : Sunscreen ($15 or less) Water bottles ($30 or less) Bicycle helmets ($50 or less) Outdoor grills ($250 or less) Bicycles ($500 or less)

Admissions to events or performances. Must be between July 1-Dec. 31, 2024. Live music events Live sporting events Movies to be shown in a movie theater Ballets Plays Fairs Festivals

Admissions purchased for any of the following: Museums, including annual passes State parks, including annual passes Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, and musical theater performances



Another tax holiday coming in June: disaster preparedness

House Bill 7073 establishes two 14-day disaster preparedness sales tax holidays. The first runs from June 1 through June 14. Hurricane season begins June 1.

The second 14-day tax holiday would run from Aug. 24 through Sept. 6. The busiest months of hurricane season are August through October, with the peak occurring Sept. 10. Forecasters already are predicting a very active Atlantic hurricane season.

The tax holiday helps Florida residents by eliminating sales tax for some disaster preparedness supplies, including flashlights and lanterns costing $40 or less; reusable ice costing $20 or less; radios costing $50 or less; tarps and ground anchors or tie down kits costing $100 or less; coolers and portable power banks costing $60 or less; batteries and fuel tanks costing $50 or less; smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and carbon monoxide detectors costing $70 or less; and generators costing $3,000 or less.

The tax holiday also includes several items related to the safe evacuation of household pets.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida sales tax holiday coming July. Free admission state parks