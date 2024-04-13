Fredonia residents being asked to conserve water ahead of planned maintenance

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Saturday at Midnight, Fredonia residents and other village water customers are being asked to conserve their water.

This is due to the village’s planned water treatment plant maintenance, scheduled to begin Monday. The water conservation order issued by the Chautauqua County Health Department urges people to prepare to boil their water if necessary.

“During the scheduled maintenance, customers will receive water from the plant’s water storage tank,” the health department wrote. “If the storage tank is depleted, water will have to come directly from the water treatment plant.”

Residents could also purchase bottled water ahead of time in the event of a boil water order.

“All Village of Fredonia water customers must conserve water so the storage tank can be filled,” the health department wrote. “Do not water lawns, shrubs, plants, etc. Do not wash cars, trucks, trailers, decks, houses, sidewalks, driveways, etc. Use paper plates and utensils to avoid dishwashing. Limit showers and baths. Run washing machines only if necessary and only if there is a full load.”

The water conservation order will continue until further notice. Anyone with questions can call the village at (716) 679-2307 or the health department at (716) 753-4481.

