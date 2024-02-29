Fredericton's urban strawberry farm given 10-year lease on life under new ownership

Coady and Jaeson Waygood are set to be the new owners of Sunset U-pick in Fredericton after the City of Fredericton agreed to grant them a 10-year lease for the farm property on Ferris Street. (Submitted by Jaeson Waygood - image credit)

An urban strawberry farm in Fredericton will be kept alive thanks to a husband-wife team who plan to continue the 40-year legacy of the business's outgoing owners.

Susan and David Walker sold their first basket of strawberries at Sunset U-pick in 1984, but with their imminent retirement, this year's harvest will be in the hands of Jaeson and Coady Waygood.

"I think people are going to quickly recognize it's the same u-pick that they've come to love," said Jaeson Waygood.

The City of Fredericton owns the 10-hectare property on Ferris Street, but Susan and David Walker entered into a lease with the city to start the u-pick in 1982, said David Walker.

For the next 40 years, the couple operated the farm, where customers are able to hand-pick their own raspberries, strawberries and blueberries.

David Walker will be helping Jaeson and Coady Waygood with the transition to being new owners of Sunset U-pick.

But with age catching up to them, Walker said he and his wife decided two years ago it was time to find new owners for the business.

"And it's great the Waygoods have come forward," Walker said.

"My wife and I are going to mentor them in strawberry production and the management of the u-pick. I think they're a really good fit. I'm happy with it."

Beloved by community

When the Walkers announced last year they were planning to retire, concerns swirled about the future of the agricultural space, which is unique for being within municipal boundaries.

About 12 years ago, similar concerns came to a head after it was revealed council had rezoned the property for residential use. Following public pressure, council voted to rezone the land back to agricultural use.

The Sunset U-pick business will be transitioning into new ownership as the City of Fredericton grants a new lease for its farmland to Jaeson and Coady Waygood.

On Monday, Fredericton city council reaffirmed its interest in not developing the land, by voting to grant the Waygoods a 10-year lease for the u-pick property.

Coun. Margo Sheppard, whose ward includes the property, said she was happy the city has agreed to lease it as a farm for another 10 years.

She said the farm has become an important landmark within the neighbourhood, and also serves as a vital source of local produce in a time when climate change is putting strain on the global food supply.

"So certainly from the hundreds and hundreds of emails and social media posts encouraging the city to renew the lease for that site, that message from the public came through loud and clear," Sheppard said.

Apples, and now strawberries

Jaeson Waygood said the length of the lease offered by the city was important, since it made it possible to receive financing from lenders.

"So 10 years gives us a little bit more stability," he said.

Waygood said he and his wife already operate an apple orchard, making the berry farm a good fit for them, given the two fruit types demand work in different periods of the year.

He said running the u-pick also helps diversify the crops they grow, reducing the impact that could be felt by bad weather events.

Waygood said he's aware growing berries will be different than growing apples, but he's eager to learn from the Walkers.

"We're quite thrilled about that because there's no books that you can pick up that'll teach you the niches of any one crop," Waygood said.

"So having someone [with] multiple decades of growing and their combined business management of the u-pick is really a strong starting point."