Fredericton tattoo parlour offers designs to commemorate solar eclipse

The Moonlight Tattoo Parlour in Fredericton took part in EclipseFest Saturday by giving New Brunswickers the chance to commemorate this Monday's total solar eclipse with unique artwork.

Shawn Martinson, a tattoo artist at the Eclipse Flash Day event, said the goal was to generate some fun around the eclipse.

Six tattoo artists took part, all having come up with unique designs.

Martinson said not everyone wanted an eclipse-themed tattoo, but some did.

Six artists from the province each created a sheet of eclipse-themed tattoo designs for the event.

Catherine Meehan of Fredericton received an eclipse-themed tattoo Saturday at the flash day event.

Catherine Meehan was one of the people to say yes.

"It seems like a very monumental moment, especially for New Brunswick," she said, "You don't get many fun activities like this around here so it's really fun that we get to be in an ideal place and there's a festival surrounding it."

The Eclipse Flash Day event was held at the Moonlight Tattoo Parlour in Fredericton as part of the city's EclipseFest.

Meehan said she moved to Fredericton a week ago and has enjoyed tattoo culture in the province. "I was really excited to come and see so many artists in one spot," she said.

She said she hopes that in the future when people ask about her eclipse tattoo, she can tell them she was a part of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.