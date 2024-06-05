Frederick man ordered to serve nine years in prison for sexually abusing teen

A Frederick man on Monday was ordered to serve nine years in prison for the sexual abuse and attempted rape of a teenager.

Jose Nelson Guerra Sanchez, 26, was convicted on April 9 of sexual abuse of a minor and attempted second-degree rape. The conviction came after a bench trial before Frederick County Circuit Judge Richard Sandy.

According to online court records, both the sexual abuse and the attempted rape took place in December 2021.

At that time, Guerra Sanchez was 23 years old and the victim was 14 years old, according to a press release from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Frederick Police Department became aware of the offenses in February 2023.

On Monday, Sandy sentenced Guerra Sanchez to 25 years in prison, of which 16 were suspended.

Once he is released from prison, Guerra Sanchez will be required to serve five years of supervised probation and must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Guerra Sanchez will also be prohibited from contacting his victim or any other person under the age of 18.